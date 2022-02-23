TOPEKA, KS. (KCTV/WIBW) --- Some Kansans are concerned over comments made by Kansas Education Commissioner, Dr. Randy Watson.
Multiple people have told our CBS affiliate in Topeka that Dr. Randy Watson apparently made a racist remark during a state education conference last week.
The presentation wasn’t made available to the public.
Ann Mah, who serves on the State Board of Education, confirmed she has seen the video and agrees what Dr. Watson said was entirely inappropriate.
Mah was not able to provide the exact phrasing, but several people told us it was offensive to Native Americans.
Mah says the Board of Education we’ll be meeting Friday to further discuss the situation.
WIBW reached out to the Kansas Board of Education for a comment regarding the situation but we have not heard back.
