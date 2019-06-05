MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas State University Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the May 9 shots fired incident at the KSU Foundation at Kimball and Denison avenues.
The suspect is currently detained at the Riley County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Additional charges may be pursued, the university says.
This is an ongoing investigation and names have not been released at this time.
Police determined that the individuals involved in the incident are not connected to the university.
The incident began on the east side of Manhattan off campus and continued to the parking lot north of the KSU Foundation Building, where shots were fired. There were no injuries.
