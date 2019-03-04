PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- The Raymore Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Department are investigating a school threat that was made on social media this weekend.

The Peculiar Police Department posted a letter from the principal of Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School.

According to the letter, the threat was made on social media on March 3.

"The threat is believed to be made by a student and is directed at Ray-Pec East Middle School," the letter reads. "Upon learning of this threat, law enforcement was immediately notified."

The letter also states that "student and staff safety are our top priority."

The Raymore Police Department tweeted on Sunday saying that a juvenile was taken into custody. 

As of 8:30 Sunday night, Ray-Pec school district sent out an email in part saying that police now have three juveniles in custody. 

The school district also said in the email that they take threats seriously.

We take any threats seriously, and appreciate the quick response and diligent efforts of our law enforcement community to investigate these online posts.

Raymore Police also tweeted out saying that they have taken two more juveniles into custody.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.