PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) --- The Raymore Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Department are investigating a school threat that was made on social media this weekend.
The Peculiar, MO., Police Department posted a letter from the principal of Ray-Pec East Middle School.
According to the letter, the threat was made on social media on March 3.
"The threat is believed to be made by a student and is directed at Ray-Pec East Middle School," the letter reads. "Upon learning of this threat, law enforcement was immediately notified."
The letter also states that "student and staff safety are our top priority."
The Raymore Police Department tweeted on Sunday saying that a juvenile was taken into custody.
Following reports of several threatening social media posts, the Raymore Police Department & Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated. As a result one juvenile was taken into custody. At this time we are unable to comment further, but we continue to investigate.— Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) March 3, 2019
As of 8:30 Sunday night, Ray-Pec school district sent out an email in part saying that police now have three juveniles in custody.
The school district also said in the email that they take threats seriously.
We take any threats seriously, and appreciate the quick response and diligent efforts of our law enforcement community to investigate these online posts.
Raymore Police also tweeted out saying that they have taken two more juveniles into custody.
UPDATE 8:30pm: Two additional juveniles were taken into. The Raymore PD continues to work closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Although we cannot release further details, we believe all persons involved in this incident are in custody.— Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) March 4, 2019
