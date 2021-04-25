84th and Paseo crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Multiple parties, including a 1-year-old child, were transported to the hospital following a crash at 84th and The Paseo.

The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Three people were inside a Jeep when it crashed into a tree in the neighborhood. 

All three were hospitalized and were initially reported in critical condition, but now are in stable condition, according to police. 

Police say the vehicle was heading southbound when the driver lost control. 

