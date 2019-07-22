KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead and two others wounded.
Police were called about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Birch Drive on a shooting call.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two juveniles shot. One of them was pronounced dead and the other had non-life threatening injuries.
A third victim was dropped off at a local hospital.
Police continue to investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
