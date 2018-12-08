KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on the Country Club Plaza.
Just before 6:30 p.m., off-duty officers at the Plaza reported hearing shots and 911 received calls about a shooting at 47th and Jefferson near a parking garage.
Officers found one juvenile female victim who was shot while inside a vehicle. Her injuries are non-life threatening.
Police have very little suspect information at this time and it is unknown the circumstances what led up to the shooting.
The area is blocked off at this time for the investigation. It is not believed there is still an active threat and the situation has been stabilized.
Witnesses reported they saw a guy get out of a car with a group of people, then heard a bunch of pops.
