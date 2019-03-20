Juvenile pedestrian dies after being struck

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A juvenile pedestrian has died after being struck Wednesday afternoon.
The Kansas City Police Department said that a juvenile pedestrian was struck at 11th and Grand just before 1:30.
Officials on the scene first said that the juvenile had serious injuries. As of 2:15, police have confirmed that the juvenile has died.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
