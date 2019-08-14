KCK shooting

A juvenile was among two victims injured in a shooting late Tuesday evening in Kansas City, KS. 

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A juvenile has died after a shooting late Tuesday evening in Kansas City, KS.

The juvenile was one of two victims. 

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 15th Street, according to KCK police.

An adult shooting victim suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

There's no immediate suspect information.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

