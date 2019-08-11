KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a double shooting of two people that killed a juvenile male and injured an adult female late Saturday night.
At about 11:30 p.m., police were called to a house in the 8300 block of Tracy on an ambulance call.
When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, a juvenile male and an adult female.
Both were transported to local hospitals where the juvenile died. The adult female is in stable condition.
There is no motive or suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.