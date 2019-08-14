KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A juvenile has died after a shooting late Tuesday evening in Kansas City, KS.
The juvenile was one of two victims.
The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 15th Street, according to KCK police.
An adult shooting victim suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
There's no immediate suspect information.
If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.