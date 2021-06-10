KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to a spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a juvenile has been arrested and charged in Jackson County Family Court after a 15-year-old was shot and killed at Sycamore Park on Tuesday.
Just hours before police announced the arrest, a crowd gathered to remember and celebrate the life of Terrell Bell at the park.
According to search warrants filed during the investigation, surveillance video captured three suspects arriving at the park in a red car before the shooting. One of the suspects then got into a fist fight with the victim.
Video surveillance showed after the fist fight ended the suspects got back into the red vehicle. Then the driver pulled back into a parking space and another fight began.
One of the three suspects grabbed a gun from the car. Surveillance video showed the suspect in a shooting stance before the victim was shot.
Thursday evening Bell’s mother, Janae Drake, was surrounded by people who love her son at the same park.
The crowd released balloons into the air.
“It was beautiful for my baby. I’m leaning on everyone that’s out here,” Drake said. “I’m trying to stay strong for him.” The mother says her son loved football and was looking forward to going to college before his life was taken.
Court records show police received a tip naming a possible suspect. Investigators found a relative of the named suspect owns a red vehicle that matches the car seen in surveillance video.
Investigators filed for a search warrant to search a home connected to the suspect.
When officers arrived to serve the search warrant, a man was seen driving the suspect vehicle to a nearby McDonald’s.
He was taken into custody for questioning and the vehicle was towed to be searched for evidence. During the search of the home, two teenagers were taken into custody for questioning.
Before the homicide, court records show Bell told friends and family there was an issue on a school bus on the way home from summer school with one of the teenagers who was taken into custody.
School bus surveillance showed the victim and the suspect exchanging words. They are heard talking about fighting.
As Bell’s family waits for justice, his mother says she is grateful for those who are standing by her.
“Everyone that’s been supporting me at this hard time I appreciate it and that just lets me know what type of child that I raised,” Drake said.
Because the suspect who is charged is a juvenile, police have not released their name.
