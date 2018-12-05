FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV)—Just Timberlake has posted on Instagram that he has bruised vocal cords and will have to postpone dates.
JT is supposed to perform at Sprint Center in KC on December 10th. According to his Instagram post Wednesday night, he is supposed to hold off signing until next month,
Sprint Center has not posted anything about the NSYNC band member postponing here in KC.
In fact, tickets are still available to buy on Sprint Center’s website.
Here is a link to the singers Instagram post.
