OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A man found in a Lenexa storage unit with his two children and his wife’s dismembered body will be in court Monday, arguing to have his conviction tossed out.

Justin Rey’s sentencing was supposed to take place later last month until he gave the Johnson County judge a hand written note, delaying it.

At Rey’s last sentencing, he requested to represent himself and also asked for a new judge. His motion stated multiple reasons why his case should be thrown out.

In the motion, Rey stated that the counsel in his case is “ineffective”. He said his attorney, Scott Toth, who he fired at his initial sentencing, is "incompetent," and also stated issues he has with the district attorney, detectives and officers in this case.

"Our system is designed to address those types of concerns and to a certain extent give him an opportunity to have his feelings heard in the interest of justice and fairness to him," Toth said.

Rey was arrested at a Lenexa storage unit in October 2017. Officers found him with his young children and his wife’s dismembered body. He still faces charges in Jackson County for abandonment of a corpse.

Rey will be representing himself Monday in court. However, his former attorney will still be there as standby council in case Rey has any procedural questions.