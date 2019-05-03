JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man accused of endangering his children and possessing child pornography was not sentenced today, which is yet another postponement.
He was originally supposed to be sentenced in March, but that was delayed after Rey fired his attorney and filed several motions.
On Friday, there were three motions he made: motion for new counsel, motion for ineffective judge, and motion for ineffective counsel.
Rey was originally arrested at a Lenexa storage unit in 2017 after officers found him with his young children and his wife’s dismembered body.
Rey admitted to cutting up his wife's body and packing it in a cooler, but investigators could not determine how she died so he was never charged with murder.
Rey will be sentenced for his other crimes on June 28.
