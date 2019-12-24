KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) - Get ready, Beliebers!
Justin Bieber will be performing in Kansas City in 2020.
The artist announced Tuesday that he will be performing July 6th, 2020 at The Sprint Center.
Bieber also announced a new album, his first in five years.
