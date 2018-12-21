WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.
It's Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.
The court says the 85-year-old Ginsburg had the surgery Friday in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.
The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.
The growths were found during tests Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.
Ginsburg is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.