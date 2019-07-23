(CNN) -- The Justice Department is launching a formal antitrust investigation of the nation's biggest tech companies, raising the stakes for Silicon Valley after weeks of anticipation in Washington.
The investigation appears wide-ranging and could cover conduct from numerous firms.
"The Department's review will consider the widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online," the DOJ said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. "The Department's Antitrust Division is conferring with and seeking information from the public, including industry participants who have direct insight into competition in online platforms, as well as others."
The DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission had previously negotiated to divide up oversight jurisdiction over the tech industry, with Justice assuming responsibility for Google. But the new, broader probe is separate from a potential Google-specific investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the review.
This is a developing story. More to come...
