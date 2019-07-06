JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County jury has determined that Deion Crum is not guilty of murder in connection with the death of Jacob Skowronski.
Crum was arrested in November after police spent months looking for who killed Skowronski.
Skowronski was found dead inside his home in February 2018.
His parents discovered his body when they stopped by his apartment in the 9800 block of Hedges Avenue to drop off laundry. When they arrived, the front door was unlocked. They went inside and found their son laying on the floor and called the police.
For months, police had nothing to go on until they found a plastic zippered bag with his DNA on it inside Crum’s apartment.
However, that was not enough to convince the jury of murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.