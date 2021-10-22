KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Jason Cook has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Cameron Douglas.
The jury recommended six years in prison for Cook, who was found guilty on Friday.
Cook will be sentenced by a judge at a future hearing.
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office and family members expressed disappointment in the conviction.
They had hoped for a murder conviction, which was recommended by the prosecutor's office.
"We share the disappointment of our victim's family," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "But this is our system of justice and we greatly support it even when it disappoints us. We also are proud of the way our prosecutors and staff fought for this family."
Apartment complex surveillance video recorded the deadly shooting in 2019 off Oak Leaf Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.