LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Northland man has been convicted of murdering his son by stabbing him to death.
Kevin D. Leslie, 56, was convicted after a four-day jury trial. He is facing 30 years in prison for second-degree murder, and at 15 years in prison for armed criminal action.
Leslie was convicted of stabbing his 27-year-old son, Joseph D. Leslie, to death on Feb. 12, 2017, after a brief dispute.
Joseph D. Leslie was found dead at the scene, said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White.
Sentencing is set for May 29.
