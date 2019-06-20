GENERIC: Prison bars (arrested, charged, jail)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, a Junction City woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, a 24-year-old from Junction City, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

On Sept. 20, 2016, law enforcement seized Simpson’s iPhone. In her plea, she admitted that her phone contained images of her having sex with a female minor.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney for their work on the case.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.

