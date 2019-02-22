KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A hearing has been scheduled in Wyandotte County concerning the 2016 Schlitterbhan criminal case.
In 2016, Caleb Thomas Schwab was killed while riding the world’s tallest water slide, Verrückt. Caleb, was the second oldest son of Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab
Owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley are charged with second-degree murder. Tyler Miles, Director of Operations, is charged with reckless involuntary manslaughter.
Friday morning a motion hearing will be held to dismiss the criminal charges the men face.
Miles has already had charged for lying to authorities and concealing evidence from investigators dropped back in November last year.
The first verdict in the case was ruled on in October when maintenance employees David Hughes and John Zalsman were found not guilty of obstructing an investigation into Schwab's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.