Joseph Hammerly Emily Hammerly

The owner’s son, Joseph Hammerly, has been charged with two felony counts of statutory sodomy. The owner, Emily Hammerly, was charged with felony child endangerment and a misdemeanor crime of failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse. Now, the child’s father says, the prosecutor is offering her a plea deal.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A judge has rejected the plea deal in the case involving a Lee's Summit daycare owner. 

Emily Hammerly is charged with felony child endangerment for failing to report child abuse  back in 2019.  

According to court documents, Hammerly failed to report her son Joseph Hammerly to police or the child abuse hotline after a child came to the staff and told them in great detail about the owner's son molesting her twice the day before in the bathrooms.  The staff member then called her parents. 

The staff member also reported it to the owner, who told them to "redirect [child's name redacted] and tell her we don't talk like that." 

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for July 29 in Jackson County. 

