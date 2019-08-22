KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City federal judge has ruled that a certain law the government uses to prosecute employers of undocumented immigrants is unconstitutional.
It’s a case that could have some big implications.
Right now, the defense attorneys in this case are waiting to see if the government will appeal that ruling made Wednesday at federal court in KCK.
If they do, and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals reverses the court’s decision, the case could go all the way to Supreme Court.
The defendants in the case are both undocumented immigrants from Mexico. They worked out of a Lawrence building for a drywall company. They supervised a group of workers, who were also in the country illegally.
Both men faced federal charges of conspiracy to encourage or induce undocumented aliens to reside in the U.S.
On Wednesday, a Kansas City federal judge cleared the charges and dismissed the case saying the law is unconstitutional.
“The statute, as it’s written, is extremely over broad,” said Defense Attorney Robert Calbi. “There are areas of protected speech that the statute can actually criminalize.”
Calbi represents one of the defendants in the case.
He said that if the Kansas judge’s decision sticks, it could have big implications for employers who hire undocumented workers.
“It could have an impact on employers where they can no longer be charged criminally, at least under this statute,” he said.
Calbi’s client dodged up to 10 years in prison, but now fears deportation.
“He has a wife, he has children born in this country, so he’s pretty much settled in, if you wil,” Calbi said.
The decision in Kansas follows a similar decision in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California.
If the government wins an appeal, that would mean circuit courts would be split on the issue.
We’ll let you know what happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.