WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- A judge has denied a request from a man accused of participating in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.
William Chrestman, 47, had requested to be released from prison until the start of his trial.
That request was denied on Friday.
Chrestman was charged with conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
