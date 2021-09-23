JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Jackson County judge has ruled on the mask mandate battle between a Blue Springs restaurant turned private club and Jackson County.
The judge backed the county and ordered the restaurant to not open because it lacks a food permit:
“..the Court finds the Plaintiff would likely succeed on the merits. The Health order was lawfully created and enforced. Despite warnings, citations, the revocation of the food permit, and the Jackson County Health Department ordering the closure of the restaurant, the Defendants continued to operate the restaurant. The Court finds the private club and medical exemptions as argued by the Defendant do not provide a sufficient defense.”
The judge also denied a counter petition to award the owner of the Café’ damages.
This decision ends weeks of public battle between the business and the county which labeled the Café’ a menace to public health and an imminent threat. The food permit was eventually revoked.
At the Wednesday hearing, both sides agreed on the importance of the case establishing precedence for the county.
Rae’s Café argued all employees had medical exemptions. Their attorney told a judge the health order was enacted unlawfully and currently has uneven enforcement.
A recent legal filing argued no one patrols bathrooms at the Chiefs stadium.
The County argued the restaurant was openly defiant and health orders must be followed especially considering the fact we are in global pandemic.
Jackson County Executive Frank White issued this statement following the ruling:
“We respect and appreciate the Court’s ruling as well as their time and attention to this matter. While we are pleased with the outcome, it is unfortunate that we had to pursue legal action, but today, the Court affirmed that doing so was our only option to ensure our public health order is followed. We remain committed to taking the actions needed to protect the health and safety of our community during this difficult and challenging time. Together we will get through this pandemic and in the end, we will have a stronger, more compassionate and caring community.”
