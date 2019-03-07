FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in St. Louis. Gardner made the announcement Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, that a grand jury had indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens following an investigation launched in January 2018, a day after Greitens admitted having an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. The indictment accuses him of taking a compromising photo of the woman without her consent during a sexual encounter at his home.