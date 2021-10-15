KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon saw limited action in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.
He had one catch and nine snaps in the game.
Gordon hopes to show what he has in Sunday's game against Washington.
“Kansas City for an offensive player right now obviously in the offensive climate that we have in the NFL is a dream destination," Gordon said about his decision to sign with the Chiefs. "It was an easy decision to make. I knew nothing about the city, I just knew there was a good group of guys here, the environment I heard nothing but great things, comradery, the family-like environment here."
Head coach Andy Reid said Gordon's action was limited in part due to how Sunday's game went.
"He had nine snaps and then we went into the hurry-up stuff, so we still have a few plays on the game plan sheet from last week," Reid said. "He would’ve gotten right around there, probably 20 snaps or so, especially when we were in the throw situations."
Gordon said the Chiefs have provided a supportive environment.
