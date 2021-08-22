JOPLIN, MO (KCTV) --- Joplin, Mo., this weekend became the first city in Missouri to reach a 50 percent vaccination rate.
State data shows that 50.1 percent of the city's eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Joplin's rate is considerably higher than that of Kansas City, Independence and St. Louis.
In Kansas City, about 42 percent of the city's population is fully vaccinated. In St. Louis and Independence, state data shows that figure is under 40 percent.
As a state, 44 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, while 51 percent has initiated vaccination.
