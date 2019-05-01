KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jonas Brothers are bringing their new tour to Kansas City this fall.
They will be joined Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw when they stop at the Sprint Center on Sept. 22.
Tickets start at $26.95 and go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.
The Jonas Brothers have sold a combined 20 million units worldwide, earned over 40 Gold and Platinum record certifications and own the Guinness World Record for "Most Singles to Enter Straight into the U.S. Top 20 in a Year by a Group," with five singles in 2009. They received their first Grammy nomination in 2008 for Best New Artist, and have won nearly 50 awards across the globe, including an American Music Award.
At the height of their career, the pop trio phenomenon took a three-year hiatus to refocus their creative energies.
The result is an electrifying combination of pop, rock, classic R&B, techno and dance genres.
The band spent the last year writing and producing their upcoming fifth album, V, scheduled for release later this year.
