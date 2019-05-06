KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City mayoral candidates Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas will square off in their first debate Monday evening.
The debate begins at 6:30 p.m. on KSMO-TV and will be 30 minutes long uninterrupted by commercial breaks.
KCTV5’s Brad Stephens and Pete Mundo of KCMO Radio will moderate. The candidates have not been informed of the questions.
Justus and Lucas are both city council members. They received the most votes out of all 11 candidates on the primary ballot back in April.
Whoever wins the general election will replace Mayor Sly James who served eight years, the max amount of time a mayor can serve due to term limits.
Justus is a former Missouri state senator. Lucas is an attorney and lecturer at The University of Kansas.
You can watch the debate on KSMO-TV, channel 62. You can listen to the debate on KCMO Radio, 103.7 FM or 710 AM. KCTV5 will also live stream the debate on Facebook and the KCTV5 app.
Election Day is June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.