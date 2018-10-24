JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A warning for voters in Kansas who are voting early. Some people are getting spam texts telling them their vote did not count.
The Johnson County Election Office confirmed they are getting multiple calls from voters who received this type of text. They say it is not legitimate.
The text reads:
“This is President Trump. Your early vote has not been recorded on Kansas’s roster. I need you to vote GOP. Confirm your polling place>>”
The text also sends a link a vote.gop, where people are asked for their personal information.
Link also says it is paid for by the Republican National Committee with a link to their website.
As of right now the RNC has not responded to the texts.
