JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Many veterans are dealing with a mix of emotions as the situation continues to unfold in Afghanistan.
One Johnson County group is stepping up to make sure they aren’t dealing with this alone.
Norman Holle of Gardner, Kan., enlisted in the Army back in 1962.
In 1963, he spent time in Vietnam as a crew chief on an aircraft.
“Soon as I got over there, we started carrying body bags out. It didn’t take me long to realize that ‘hey I’m probably not going to make it out of here’,” says Norman Holle, a member and teacher at the VFW Post 7397 in Lenexa.
In 1964, Holle left Vietnam but continued serving in the army until 1968.
It was a time of service that has changed his life forever.
“When you are in a combat theater, you’re probably going to have PTSD the rest of your life, it’s one of the things that comes with the territory,” he said.
It's now a disorder Holle is living with.
“I’ve been home 55 years and it still controlling everything I’m doing and it’s going to,” says Holle.
Knowing that, Holle for the last 15 years has done what he can to help others.
He hosts a free weekly evening session for veterans who are suffering with PTSD.
With the recent events in Afghanistan, Holle says many of the attendees of the sessions have been talking about it and is something that has shaken up the military family.
“When I heard about them the first thing I did was I prayed and said please help their families because they are going to have a life change for both the departed and wounded,” says Holle.
Holle says many of the veterans that served in Afghanistan are often slower to trying to get help.
He just hopes his open invitation will encourage those struggling right now to reach out and take the helping hand.
“That was the hardest thing for me to do, to admit that I had a problem," Holle said. "I was perfect there was nothing wrong with me and that’s not true of course but that’s how I felt at the time. So, if I felt that way, I know most of the guys are feeling that way too."
Holle says those sessions happen weekly right here at the VFW in Lenexa at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is open to everyone.
