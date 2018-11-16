JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Friday people will learn more about the number of deaths by suicide in Johnson County and what's being done to stop them.
The Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition will be having an open update at 8 a.m. Friday at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.
Back in September students took a suicide prevention program at two Olathe high schools.
Hundreds of students took the evaluation and more than 200 ended up getting counseling services.
Now a new survey is giving a look into just how serious this problem is for students across the county.
It’s part of the Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
According to the Kansas Communities “That Care Student Survey,” 27 percent of students surveyed indicated they have had thoughts about killing themselves.
This survey is taken by 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th grade students and is data for the state.
According to the survey, nearly 10 percent of students surveyed indicated they had made a suicide attempt.
Co-Chair of the Johnson County Suicide Coalition Kevin McGuire says when someone attempts suicide, 42 percent of the time, someone is having a relationship problem.
He says you can also blame things like bullying.
“We have to take a look at the whole piece of the puzzle before we can see the whole picture,” McGuire said. “So if we look at the holistic approach and treat suicide as an illness rather than a side effect, that is largely what the suicide prevention is for.”
McGuire says suicide is the second leading cause of death between 15 and 44 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.