JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time voters will head to the polls since reporting problems that delayed results in the primaries.
It took more than 12 hours to get all the ballots counted in close races for governor and Congress.
Many people are asking if there will be more problems Tuesday night.
There are 195 different polling locations in the county.
Election office officials say they’ve learned from the mistakes of the last election.
Since that huge software, they have done two things; put out more machines and trained more volunteers.
They have 1,800 workers and 1,800 machines are ready to go and help with the process.
That’s double the number of machines that were used during the primary.
The manufacturer also had a new version of the software rendered, tested and certified at both the federal and state level.
Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker says it’s “incredibly fast.”
Voters say it has been easy and simple. Officials are hoping for that Tuesday night as well.
“It was great today,” said Kansas Voter Julia Bacon. “I’ve never had a line, maybe just two, three.”
Mesker says that nearly 420,000 people have registered to vote in Johnson County, a record.
