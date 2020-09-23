OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The founder of a Johnson County soccer club was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for inappropriately touching a juvenile girl who he coached.
Jason Cummins, 37, pleaded guilty in July to attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.
As part of his plea deal, Cummins will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years and can have no contact with any children except his own.
Court documents indicate Cummins took the girl to his home in Shawnee and touched her without her consent. He had coached her since she was 9 and was coaching the team she played on at the time.
Cummins founded Arson FC in 2014. He stepped down after he was charged.
Less than a month after he pleaded guilty, the entire coaching staff of the club resigned and started a new club — the Johnson County Soccer Club.
