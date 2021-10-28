JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden has a message for police officers and deputies across the nation: Come join the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
In an open message to the law enforcement community, Hayden said Johnson County is a "safe haven" for officers who feel "unsupported and undervalued by their communities and their government leaders."
“True to our Midwestern values, Johnson County is a place where freedom is valued, and law enforcement is respected," Hayden said in a statement. "The support our citizens have shown over the last several years has been overwhelming."
Hayden says shrinking budgets, low morale and government overreach have led to officers leaving departments nationwide.
“People may say this is all about the vaccine, but that’s missing the point. This issue is so much more than that. This is about valuing, empowering and supporting individual decisions," Hayden said. "The Sheriff's Office is a large family of unique, highly-trained professionals dedicated to serving our citizens. We are proud of our diversity and professionalism. We trust our staff to make the best decisions for themselves and our citizens."
The message comes at a time of police officers leaving jobs in New York City, Chicago and the State of Washington due to vaccine mandates.
It also comes in the shadow of a staffing and financing debate about the Kansas City Police Department across the state line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.