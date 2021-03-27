OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A crowd of more than 150 people gathered in Overland Park Saturday to rally against the recent increase of hate and violence towards Asian Americans.
“I came here because I wanted to tell people to stop hating on other Asians,” 9 year-old Jessica Ma said.
Ma is feeling the same as many Asian-Americans across the country.
“I’m scared. I’m sad. And I’m also angry,” she said.
Ma came to the rally with a sign saying “don’t hurt our grandparents.”
Elderly Asian people have been brutally attacked across the United States on the streets and in their homes.
Ma’s grandparents live in China and she hasn’t seen them in more than a year.
“I really miss them but if I invited them then that would be a huge risk,” she said.
This rally was organized by Johnson County mothers with adopted Asian children, partnering with local Asian Organizations.
Heidi Fenton adopted her two kids from China. She says they’ve had a hard time during the pandemic, for the same reasons as all other children, but also due to being teased for being Asian.
“This stuff is happening here in Olathe and in Overland Park. And it’s happening on the playgrounds in the elementary schools. And I honestly don’t think kids are trying to be mean or hateful. I think they hear these words like kung flu or China virus. They heard it from our last president and their parents say it and so the kids say it,” Fenton said.
Fenton also counsels other adoptive families. So she knows it’s not only her children facing the issue.
All she can do is empathize as best as she can with her kids, affirm their feelings are real, and comfort them the best she can.
“And then I have to come out and take a stand. I have to use my voice I have to speak up,” Fenton said.
Fenton hopes “Stop Asian Hate” rallies across the country will open people’s eyes to certain truths: that words matter, that racism is real, and that Asian Americans shouldn’t have to be fearful of violence due to their race.
“That’s not who we are here in Kansas City. It’s not who we should be here in Kansas City,” Sidney Ward said.
Ward is a board member of the Edgar Snow Memorial Foundation, a UMKC organization working to increase understanding and friendships between American and Chinese Citizens.
Ward knows Asian Americans who have been told to go back to their own country, or accused of spreading COVID-19.
“It’s very painful to hear about it so I can’t imagine how painful it must be for people to experience it,” Ward said.
Organizer Daniel Xue said he’s never experienced violence or hatred for being Asian in Kansas City, but believes it’s still important to stand in solidarity with those across the country who have experienced it.
“We all live here. Our kids are born here. We just want to let this great nation be great again with no hate and no violence,” Xue said.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “we must all learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.”
“I wish that people would know that we’re all equal,” Ma said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.