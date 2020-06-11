Ozarks

Fallout continues after a video showing massive parties at the Lake of the Ozarks spread online during the Memorial Day Weekend. 

 Fallout continues after a video showing massive parties at the Lake of the Ozarks spread online during the Memorial Day Weekend. (File photo)
Johnson County, KS. (KCTV) --- Johnson County health officials say someone tested positive for the coronavirus after partying in The Ozarks during the Memorial Day Weekend. 
 
Officials say the person attended the same as the individual bar as the Camden County, Mo., who resident who tested positive. 
 
It's only the second confirmed case from the Ozarks that weekend. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.