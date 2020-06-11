Johnson County resident tests positive for coronavirus after attending Ozarks party
- Nick Sloan
Johnson County, KS. (KCTV) --- Johnson County health officials say someone tested positive for the coronavirus after partying in The Ozarks during the Memorial Day Weekend.
Officials say the person attended the same as the individual bar as the Camden County, Mo., who resident who tested positive.
It's only the second confirmed case from the Ozarks that weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's KCTV5 Flash Briefing
Stay updated on breaking news, latest local headlines and your Storm Track 5 forecast with our audio news brief.
