OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County nurse pleaded guilty on Thursday to Medicaid fraud and related charges, according to the Kansas Attorney General.
Jeremy Keith Bailey, a 41-year-old from Gardner, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of theft, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stemmed from an investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division and the Gardner Police Department, which revealed that Bailey stole prescription medications while working as a registered nurse in a Johnson County nursing facility.
The medication, Percocet, is an opioid classified as a Schedule II Controlled Substance in Kansas. The crimes occurred in February of 2018.
As a condition of the plea, Bailey has agreed to voluntarily surrender his nursing license.
District Judge Brenda Cameron accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18.
Kansas filed the case as part of a national sweep of Medicaid fraud enforcement actions led by the U.S. Department of Justice, which was announced in July. As part of that national effort, the Kansas attorney general filed criminal charges against six individuals. Three of those individuals have now been found guilty. Three additional cases remain pending.
