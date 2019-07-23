JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County man is facing three child sex-related charges after police say he set up a secret camera to look at an underage child.
Roger Schimmel, 52, of Edgerton, is charged with three felonies including sexual exploitation of a child, indecent liberties with a child and breach of privacy using a camera.
He remains in the Johnson County Jail on $250,000 bond.
A first appearance has not yet been set.
A criminal complaint filed in Johnson County does not go into detail, but states the alleged crimes happened between January 2018 and July of this year, and involved the use of a concealed camera in order to record the victim naked or in a state of undress. The charging documents state the victim is under 10 years old.
The complaint also states Schimmel fondled or touched the victim inappropriately.
The suspect's listed job does not appear to put him in immediate contact with children.
