LENEXA, KANSAS (KCTV) – A Johnson County man is accused of sexually exploiting a teen in a case of human trafficking.
Prosecutors in Johnson County say this is an active investigation and more arrests could be coming, but a big break came when a driver didn't come to a complete stop at Lenexa Drive and Switzer and police started asking questions.
Johnson County Prosecutors are working yet another case they say they've seen their fair share of, and this one has multiple jurisdictions joining in.
“It's kind of one of those seedy things that no one talks about and no one knows about but in fact it does happen,” Steve Howe, who is a Johnson County District Attorney, said.
It was about 4 a.m. on Friday when a Lenexa officer stopped a car with two adults and a young girl in the backseat pulling out of the Extended-Stay off Lenexa Drive.
Once officers questioned the girl, they say it became clear she did not belong to the man and woman in the front seat and investigators say they later found evidence the man had been having sex with the girl and trying to prostitute her.
Investigators took Antonio Flemming of Overland Park and another woman into custody. Monday night, Flemming is charged with aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.
It is a horrific crime that is sadly common in the metro whether it is for sex or forcing young victims to work jobs with little to no pay. They often stay or pass through the metro because it is in the middle of the map with lots of easy access to highways.
Howe said the public can all do their part to stop it and get cases like these prosecuted by speaking out and calling police if something seems off.
“It's a horrible situation, it's the worst side of humanity I think taking advantage basically enslaving another individual,” explained Howe.
Flemming is being held on a half million-dollar bond. Monday night he asked the judge for a bond reduction, the prosecutor said he is a felon in other states so that request was denied.
