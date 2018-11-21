LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- We have an update to the mystery behind a photo discovered at the Lenexa Branch of the Johnson County Library.
The family memento was found behind pressed between the pages of a book dropped into a donation bin.
For a few days, the library has been reaching out on social media and through the news trying to find the owner.
A seemingly sentimental piece falls out of a metro library book.
A man just stopped in to say that photo is of his in-laws. He says he's been going through his late wife's things and keeps finding similar items.
The couple in the photo snapped the picture before the man was deployed in World War II. He was a POW in Germany for three years.
The couple now lives in Florida.
