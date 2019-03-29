TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Two siblings, one of whom lives in Johnson County, anonymously claimed the $2 million Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, March 27 drawing.
The other sibling lives out of state.
The winners said they hardly play Powerball, but that when they saw the jackpot for the drawing was about $768.4 million, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“We are still shocked and in disbelief,” one of the siblings said.
The $2 million winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express 8799 on 22770 West 56th Street in Shawnee. The retailer is eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
“We bought four tickets,” the other said. “Three of the tickets were Quick Picks, and on the fourth ticket, the winning ticket, we actually picked the numbers. We used the random ages from people in our family to pick our numbers.”
The pair matched five-of-six total numbers, which would normally win $1 million, but because the players also bought the Power Play option, they doubled their prize.
The winning numbers in the March 27 drawing were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, with a Powerball of 12.
The winning jackpot ticket worth the estimated $768.4 million, with a cash option of $477 million, was sold in Wisconsin.
