GARDNER, KS. (KCTV) -- Two are in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide in their home.
Emergency crews in Johnson County were dispatched to the 32000 block of W. 174th Street in Gardner late Saturday evening.
Gardner police and then Johnson County firefighters assisted with getting the two residents out of their home.
Investigators say the source of the carbon monoxide was a forgotten vehicle that was left running inside the garage.
Fire crews said the level of carbon monoxide in the home was at dangerous levels.
