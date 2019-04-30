JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- With the threat of severe weather looming over the Kansas City area, officials are urging for people to be ready.
Johnson County Emergency Management is already working to prepare themselves. Their primary focus is to activate the outdoor warning sirens, which is done manually.
The outdoor warning sirens are what you’d hear if there was a tornado or the weather is dangerous enough that you must take shelter.
There are a little over 200 outdoor warning sirens that cover the entirety of Johnson County.
They can activate the sirens by each zone individually, or they can activate all 200 some sirens all at once should the need arise.
To know how to react, they are in constant communication with the National Weather Service. Two duty officers are on staff 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
When it comes to communicating with police and firefighters, they will radio back and forth directly with dispatch.
According to Trent Pittman, the Assistant Director of Community Preparedness at JOCO Emergency Management, they have a pretty good idea of what’s happening while inside the Emergency Operations Center.
“So, really what they’re doing is participating in webinars with the National Weather Service are our partners to try to get an idea what that threat will be,” Pittman said. “We can kind of communicate out with our partners in the public what to expect and what preparedness measures to take.”
Emergency Management will also bring in a storm spotting group called, Johnson County ECS where they deploy different storm spotters to the field and communicate with them via radios.
