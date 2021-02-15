Johnson County

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners will be holding a special holding Friday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus.

 Courtesy: Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Cold weather and the possibility of rolling power outages have led to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to postpone Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination event.

It was going to be held at Okun Fieldhouse, located at 20200 Johnson Drive.

Appointments scheduled for Tuesday will now be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The Feb. 24 clinic, also located at Okun Fieldhouse, will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

