JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County college student is finding out why she had to travel more than six hours from school in Iowa to vote this weekend after she was told she was no longer registered to vote absentee.
Hannah Nuss learned a mix up at the election office caused her application for an absentee ballot to be rejected earlier this fall.
When she called looking for her ballot, she instead was told election officials were unable to send one because they had her registered in Ottawa County instead of Johnson County.
This was a surprise for the Drake University student considering she is registered to vote Johnson County and did so for the August primary.
Johnson County election officials admit that a mistake was made but noted it was made by another county.
“Another county in another jurisdiction in Kansas pulled her voter record out of the database in Johnson County mistaking it for another ‘Hannah’ born on the same date,” Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker told KCTV5 News.
Metsker noted the mistake was rare but said his team corrected the issue in a timely manner and mailed out an absentee ballot.
Nuss said she received the ballot on Thursday, but there was no guarantee it would get back by election day.
Thankfully, a friend took her on the six-hour round trip drive home to cast her ballot in person over the weekend.
“If it weren’t for the kindness of people, my vote wouldn’t have counted,” Nuss said. “I just feel that young people are extremely instrumental in this election, and the political climate right now, it’s extremely important that anyone who is able to should vote.”
Metkser said he admires Nuss’ effort to insure her vote counts.
He also reiterated that his office is quick to detect these types of mistakes and contact the voter, adding that the county has mailed out more than 52,00 absentee ballots and expects to get back around 30,000.
