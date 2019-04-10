JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Several breweries are pushing for a change that would get rid of a law that has been around since 1987.
In Kansas, every county can vote to be dry or wet county and liquor can be sold either with or without a 30% food requirement.
Places that sell alcohol like Limitless Brewery in Lenexa are required to have 30% of their revenue to come from food sales.
Though now, smaller breweries are speaking up to try to change this requirement because they say meeting that requirement is difficult.
Limitless Brewery in Lenexa sells snacks like pretzels, though they must rely on food trucks to work towards meeting that 30% for the year. They also pay the taxes for the food truck.
“So, if you think about it, a beer is $6. So, if you think about total revenue, I have to be selling at least 233 of that beer and food in addition,” said Emily Mobley with Limitless Brewery. “Which is very difficult for a small business like us,” said Emily Mobley of Limitless Brewery. “We don’t have a kitchen, so we’re relying on food trucks, we’re relying on snacks. We’re relying on many different avenues to get those food revenues in.”
In order for this law to be changed it’d need to go to the voters in the county.
Right now, places like Limitless Brewery is working to get it on the November 2019 ballot.
The way it gets on the ballot is one of two ways: either citizen petition or the Board of County Commissioners has to pass a resolution.
The Board of County Commissioners has been approached by several businesses in the county and they’ve been asked to look at the issue.
They say they need to further assess the potential impact on other cities and businesses and are looking into it but don’t have enough information at this moment to pass a resolution.
In Kansas, the last 10 counties who worked to change this law, nine of them were able to.
A question and answer session will be held Friday at Limitless Brewery so Johnson County residents can learn more about the topic. That meeting will be held 7 p.m.
